Aldi is looking to staff its new store at 150 Chelsea Corners Way. The German retailer has two positions listed on its website for what will be a new Aldi at the Winn-Dixie location. The positions are for an assistant store manager and a store manager trainee. To apply, you can go to the Aldi jobs website here. Last year, it was announced ALDI had purchased Winn Dixie's parent company, Southeastern Grocers, which also includes the Harvey's brand.