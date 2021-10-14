America’s Thrift Stores to hold donation drive

America’s Thrift Stores will be holding a donation drive benefiting Make-A- Wish Alabama at the new America’s Thrift Store community donation center located at the Hamburger Heaven on U.S. 280 on Sat., Oct. 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Donations of gently used clothing and household items will be accepted and each donor will get a free hamburger from Hamburger Heaven and be entered to win tickets to the Iron Bowl.

“We look forward to the opening of America’s Thrift Stores newest donation center on U.S. 280. This donation center will give our supporters another quick, easy and convenient option for donating their gently used items to help grant wishes to children with critical illnesses in Alabama,” said Tracy Bennett Smith, President and CEO of the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Alabama.

“We’re excited to host a donation drive in the Birmingham area to support Make-A-Wish Alabama,” said Ken Sobaski, CEO of America’s Thrift Stores. “Our company is unique in that we don’t just offer quality, inexpensive clothing and household goods through our stores, but we give back to the community that’s embraced us by donating to our local charity partners like Make-A-Wish Alabama and give donors an ecofriendly way to discard their unwanted items.”

America’s Thrift Stores has partnered with Make-A-Wish Alabama since 2016 and has donated nearly $4 million since the partnership began and is expected to give over $1 million this year.

There are currently 280 children with critical illnesses in Alabama waiting on their wishes to be granted through Make-A-Wish Alabama. Of those children, 88 children are in the Birmingham area.

Not only will this donation drive help Make-A-Wish Alabama grant life-changing wishes to critically ill children in the state, but it will help keep goods out of landfills. America’s Thrift estimates nearly 50 million pounds of goods are kept out of local landfills every year thanks to their stores and donation centers.

For more information on the donation drive, visit americasthrift.com/donate280