American Legion hosting training for suicide prevention

Past state commander of the American Legion, Ron Bradstreet, shakes hands with University of Alabama at Birmingham U.S. Army ROTC color guard cadets. American Legion Post 911 is hosting a seminar on suicide prevention on Sept. 22.

American Legion Post 911, which serves the U.S. 280 corridor, North Shelby County, Hoover, Vestavia Hills and parts of Helena, will host a training event focusing on suicide prevention and strategies for overcoming PTSD and moral injury.

The event will be held at the Hoover Public Library on Sept. 22. The program, titled “Be the One,” is open to all attendees and aimed at supporting veterans facing mental health challenges.

Cheryl Dodson will lead a session on the “Question-Persuade-Refer” method, a vital approach to recognizing signs of suicidal behavior and providing immediate support to those in crisis. Additionally, Andy Jenkins will conduct Warrior Hope Training, aimed at equipping veterans and their families with the tools to overcome PTSD and moral injury.

The training will be held from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the Fitzgerald & Shakespeare Room, located downstairs at the Hoover Public Library.