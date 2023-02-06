American Village makes plans to celebrate George Washington’s 292nd birthday

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of Melanie Poole Cahaba Chamber Chorale × 2 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of Melanie Poole. The Ramsay High School Choir Prev Next

In a day of family fun, patriotic music and birthday cake, the American Village in Montevallo will celebrate the 292nd birthday of the Father of our Country, George Washington, on Monday, February 20th.

Washington’s Birthday holds special meaning for the American Village. The land on Highway 119 in Montevallo where the American Village campus is now located was purchased on Washington’s Birthday, and their first school program began on Washington’s Birthday.

Originally established in 1885 in recognition of President George Washington’s Birthday of February 22nd, the holiday became popularly known as Presidents' Day after it was moved as part of 1971’s Uniform Monday Holiday Act, an attempt to create more three-day weekends for the nation’s workers. Presidents' Day is now popularly viewed as a day to celebrate all U.S. presidents, past and present.

Visitors to the American Village on President’s Day will enjoy family-friendly activities with their staff of costumed historical interpreters from 10am to 4pm, and can share birthday cake with George Washington at noon. This year’s celebration includes a very special musical tribute at 2pm, featuring the professional ensemble, Cahaba Chamber Chorale performing with the Ramsay IB High School Choral Department.

The combined choirs will present Randall Thompson’s Testament of Freedom, based on the writings of Thomas Jefferson. Other selections will include Somewhere from West Side Story, Zion’s Walls, and Lift Every Voice and Sing. The concert, entitled Made in the USA, is designed to highlight the ideals of what it means to be an American, engaging the spirit of our Founders and their aspirations for our Nation – Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness. The classical, jazz, and spiritual choral selections are all by American composers from across the generations.

The vision for this concert came from Dr. Quint Harris, Cahaba Chamber Chorale Founder and Artistic Director, who said: “Presenting the Cahaba Chamber Chorale’s second concert in partnership with the students of Ramsay IB High School and American Village brings to fruition our mission of fostering the human spirit and singing together to build community. Through this concert we have the extraordinary opportunity to bring our community together while we sing about what it means to be an American. Hearing words from our founding fathers through the young voices of our next generation provides valuable lessons and the knowledge that as individuals we can move from the ideals of freedom given to us and lean in to being united as we celebrate this great nation.”

"It is an honor to participate in this event at American Village. As a graduate of the University of Montevallo, it brings me great pride and joy to bring my students to the city I hold so dear to celebrate George Washington and Abraham Lincoln's birthdays. We celebrate Washington from the founding of our established government and Lincoln who aided in the emancipation of my and many of my students’ ancestors. As we continue to heal from some of the wrongs of the past, we take a step together with the Cahaba Chamber Chorale by celebrating one of the founders of our country in the Testament of Freedom and the heritage of African-Americans with a prayer for continued growth in Lift Every Voice & Sing. This performance is also uniquely special because it aids in the preparation for our journey to New York, NY where we will perform at the historic Carnegie Hall." - Zachary A. Banks, Choral Director, Ramsay IB High School.

"I am really excited to perform Lift Every Voice & Sing at the American Village on President's Day." - Jaiden Sturdivant, President, Ramsay High School Choral Council

"There aren’t really words to describe what I feel to sing at such important events with my choral family and to celebrate those who founded and built this amazing country.” - Harmoni Sawyer, Alto Section Leader, Ramsay High School Concert Choir

Admission to the American Village on President’s Day will be $11 for adults, $10 for students and youth, $9 for seniors, and free to veterans, active military and children ages 4 and under.