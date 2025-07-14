AmFirst holding food drive for Community Food Bank of Central Alabama

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson

The AmFirst credit union is holding its 2025 Feeding Families Across Alabama Food Drive through Thursday, July 31, in collaboration with ABC 33/40.

All 21 AmFirst branches, including the one at #2 Inverness Center Parkway, will accept nonperishable food items and monetary donations that will go to the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama, which supplies over 10 million meals annually to over 60,000 children, seniors and families across 12 counties.

In central Alabama, one in five people is considered “food insecure,” and one in four children regularly faces hunger, according to an AmFirst press release.

Community members are encouraged to drop off canned goods, cereals, pasta, beans, rice and peanut butter but are asked to avoid bringing glass containers. For monetary donations, checks should be made payable to the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama.

Go here for a list of all AmFirst locations.