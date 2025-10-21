Annual book sale and holiday shoppe set for Nov. 14-15 at North Shelby Library

× Expand Photo from North Shelby Library website North Shelby Library North Shelby Library

The Friends of North Shelby Library will hold their largest fundraiser of the year — the annual Book Sale and Holiday Shoppe — on Friday, Nov. 14, from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 15, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event will take place at the library, located at 5521 Cahaba Valley Road, and will feature thousands of books and DVDs for all ages, including fiction, nonfiction, Christian titles, biographies, history, sports and vintage editions. Teachers, young readers and collectors will also find a wide selection.

Prices are $2 for hardbacks, $1 for paperbacks and $1 for DVDs. For the best deal, shoppers can purchase a large $10 tote bag and fill it with as many items as will fit — no added cost for the books inside.

The adjacent Holiday Shoppe will offer gift items, games and puzzles, along with more than 200 festively wrapped Mystery Boxes and Mystery Bundles for adults and children. Each box includes a themed set of books or items priced up to 95 percent off retail, with only a small clue to hint at what’s inside.

All items in the Holiday Shoppe will be individually priced.

All proceeds from the sale support North Shelby Library programs, technology, training and equipment. The Friends of North Shelby Library — a volunteer-run nonprofit — sources all sale items from community donations or withdrawals from the library’s collection.

For more information, call 205-542-6219.