Annual Huntington’s Disease fundraiser returns to OMSP

The Alabama Team Hope Walk will take place May 14 at 1 p.m. Oak Mountain State Park, with a mission to raise awareness and funds for research for Huntington’s disease.

The annual fundraiser benefits the Huntington’s Disease Society of America.

Huntington’s disease is a fatal genetic disorder that causes the gradual breakdown of nerve cells in the brain, which deteriorates a person’s physical, mental and emotional abilities. Today, there are approximately 41,000 symptomatic Americans and more than 200,000 at-risk of inheriting HD.

Team Hope is HDSA’s largest national grassroots fundraising event. It takes place in more than 100 cities across the U.S. and has raised more than $14 million for HD since its inception in 2007. Thousands of families, friends, co-workers, neighbors and communities walk together each year to support HDSA’s fight to improve the lives of people affected by HD and their families.

“It is amazing how bringing the passions of families in our HD community together at Team Hope Walk is both energetic and comforting,” said HDSA South Regional Development Officer Melissa Wind. “We really are a family, and I am so excited to see people in person, share a hug and walk together for HDSA this year.”

Local companies and small businesses are invited to sponsor the Team Hope Walk.

Check in time for the event is at noon.

All donations from the event goto HDSA.