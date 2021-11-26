Annual parade aims to bring Christmas joy to Chelsea

× Expand Photo courtesy of Wayne Morris. The Chelsea High School Marching Band performs during the 2020 Chelsea Christmas parade. The event is each year on the Saturday before Christmas.

The annual Chelsea Christmas Parade returns this month for the 22nd year. Always held the Saturday before Christmas, it will take place Dec. 18 at 10 a.m.

The parade route will begin at Chelsea Middle School and end behind the Winn-Dixie. Spectators can grab a spot anywhere along the route to enjoy the sights and sounds of the parade, which will have music by the Chelsea High School Band.

Gerri Roberts, Geographical Information Systems coordinator for the city, said there will be at least 14 professional floats featured, as well as several amateur ones.

Roberts added that she doesn’t believe the construction at Shelby County 39 and Shelby County 47 will hamper the event in any way.

The parade usually draws a crowd of around 3,000. The grandstands will be located behind Winn-Dixie.

Following the parade, the Jingle Mingle event will take place outside the Chelsea Community Center from noon-3 p.m.

Chelsea First Lady Cindy Picklesimer and Community Center Programs Director Jane Ann Mueller coordinate the event, which is now in its fifth year.

“We moved the event outside last year, and it was so successful, and everybody loved it,” Mueller said. “It was a cool, crisp day, and it felt Christmasy.”

Santa and Mrs. Claus, other characters, along with a balloon artist will be there. Guests can also see a puppet show and enjoy bounce houses. The Chelsea Public Library will be on hand giving away books. Families can take their own photos with Santa and children can share their wish list with him.

For more details, visit cityofchelsea.com.