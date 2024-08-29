Annual Taste of Shelby County to be held Sept. 12.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Kendall Williams. Taste of Shelby County Food served at last year's Taste of Shelby County event.

Taste of Shelby County, an annual fundraiser for the Shelby County Schools Foundation, will be held on Sept. 12 this year.

The event, which allows ticket holders to eat and drink from a wide variety of food vendors, will be held at Inverness Country Club from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“We’re really excited about this year,” said Bethany Ivey, the executive director of the Shelby County Schools Foundation. “It’s a great event that brings together the community.”

The proceeds of the event go to the foundation, which helps to fund grants the group gives to students, teachers and staff in the Shelby County school system. Last year the group gave out more than $38,000 in grants.

The event will have approximately 20 vendors offering a wide range for food.

Tickets for the event are $50 for pre-purchase, $60 at the door and $75 for a VIP ticket.

Vendors participating include: