Anything but boring: new charcuterie restaurant opens

× Expand Corinne Sweet, owner of Board in Birmingham, poses in the front of her new restaurant. Photo courtesy of Corinne Sweet.

A new charcuterie-based restaurant has opened along the U.S. 280 corridor.

The restaurant, which opened Tuesday, may be the most distinctive new restaurant in the Birmingham metro area. Located along 280 in between Hugh Daniel Boulevard and Greystone Highlands Circle, the restaurant specializes in charcuterie boards.

Owner Corinne Sweet, who has spent three years running a catering business, opened the storefront last month.

Visitors can choose from a wide range of meats, cheeses, pickled vegetables, nuts, olives and sweets, guided by an in-house “charcuterie artist” to ensure each board is tailored to individual tastes. The finished product can be paired with wine or beer and enjoyed on-site or packed into a to-go box.

“You can do charcuterie boards where you just come in and pick them up, or we can have them delivered,” Sweet said. “But then when you come into the restaurant, it's kind of the Subway experience of charcuterie boards.”

Sweet said the restaurant also offers a robust sandwich and salad menu with humorous names like the “Rosemary Mary,” made with smoked gouda and cheddar on rosemary-Parmesan bread; the “Mount Lowell Mom,” featuring a caramel-flavored Gjetost cheese on rye; and the “Vulcan Butt,” layered with fresh mozzarella, sun-dried tomatoes, basil pesto and spinach.

“It's heaven,” Sweet said of the Vulcan Butt. “It smells so good, and it's just divine.”

Board in Birmingham is open Tuesday through Friday 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., after which the space is available for private events, from baby showers to corporate gatherings. Visit boardbham.com for more information.