Applications for North Shelby Library board available June 1-30

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media North Shelby Library The North Shelby Library on Cahaba Valley Road Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Interest applications for the newly formed North Shelby Library Board will be available beginning June 1 and due on June 30.

A new bill recently passed the Alabama House and Senate to change the way the library board members are secured.

If sent by mail, applications must be post marked on or before June 30, 2024. Emailed applications must be received by 5 p.m. on June 30, 2024

To apply, visit shelbylegislators.com and select Board Appointments, https://shorturl.at/0yuPs, for more information regarding applying, or contact the Shelby County Legislative Office for more details at 205.620.6610 or by email Mimi@shelbylegislators.com.