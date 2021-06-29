April Stone begins coordinator role at Alabama Cooperative Extension System

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. April Stone, the county extension coordinator for Shelby County for the Shelby County Extension Office.

After spending nearly two decades working at three different chambers of commerce, April Stone was ready for a change.

She resigned from her position as executive director of the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce in September and began her new role as the county extension coordinator for Shelby County Alabama Cooperative Extension System on April 1.

“2020 was the year that stopped us all in our tracks,” Stone said. “It gave me some time to think, and I realized I was ready for a new challenge and new directions.”

After stepping down from her role with the Hoover chamber, Stone took some time to be with her family and then began researching her next move.

“I found the extension program position and started researching that,” she said. “I like the idea that their mission is making lifelong learners and has an extension office in every county in the state. Each office works to be attuned to the residents of their county, so it’s different from city to city.”

Stone said she was excited about the idea of bringing that science-based research to people, especially because people now more than ever are interested in knowing where their food comes from.

With the popularity of farmers markets increasing in recent years, Stone said people like to be able to say they got their tomatoes from a certain farmer in the county in which they live.

“It creates a connection and an economic opportunity, as well,” she said. “Keeping your money and resources in the local economy is always a good thing.”

Stone said she has enjoyed learning about farming in Shelby County, including farmers’ challenges and celebrations.

She is also a part of the Shelby County Farmers Federation Group that meets to discuss the future of farming.

“It’s been eye-opening and a lot of fun to do,” she said.

Now, instead of networking and events, Stone is focusing on marketing the extension program and providing seminars and classes for residents.

One of those is the master gardeners program, which allows residents to talk to an expert about things near to them, and that person will have that information at their fingertips.

The Alabama Cooperative Extension System is the primary outreach organization for the land-grant mission of Alabama A&M University and Auburn University. It delivers research-based educational programs that enable people to improve their quality of life and economic well being.

Stone said it’s about finding that balance of research-based science to make sure they are in tune with the needs of Shelby County residents. She has been spending time learning all of the programs and seminars the extension service offers, as well as handling marketing and managing the office.

“I’m making my way around the county and introducing myself as April Stone, not with the chamber, but with extension services.”

The Shelby County extension office has 19 employees, 13 or 14 of which are regional agents covering Shelby and several other counties.

She said she has a list of people who are specialist experts in their respective fields to whom she can turn for anything including commercial landscaping to food service and cottage food law. Stone herself is even learning about fermentation and how to make things like kombucha and sauerkraut.

“I immediately saw that entrepreneur business development is part of a larger conversation about people working from home,” she said. “Some people do it for a side job, and others that’s what they do for their living. These things are sold locally, but it’s part of the whole local economy. That’s the biggest connection I’ve seen with the things we teach here — they impact every aspect of life, homes, businesses and even your community at large.”

On July 22, the extension office will host a program on fermentation via Zoom. Stone said she hopes by the third or fourth quarter of the year, they can return to in-person events.

“Our regional agents are anxious to get back in person but want to be safe and mindful of everyone,” she said. “So much of this, you’ve got to see and touch it and feel it.”

The extension has a 4-H program that works with fourth graders throughout the county and also a program that develops leadership development skills, resume building and scholarship opportunities for high school students.

Because it is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, almost all of its programming for children and adults is free, although some classes have a small materials fee.

Stone encourages those who have never heard of the extension service, or those who are interested in their programs to visit their website. Her short-term goal is to expand the social media presence and to tell their story.

“We want to make sure that there’s an opportunity to be able to offer classes and training in every community,” she said. “I want to be all over the county, so when people take classes, that lends itself to the larger conversation about the quality of life and economic development in Shelby County. We want to make lifelong learners, and you’re never too old to learn something new.”

Its website has current information about 4-H, farming, fish and water, food safety, forestry and wildlife, home and family, lawn and garden, and urban extension. It also has online courses, mobile apps, interactive video conferences, and webinars. Visit aces.edu/counties/shelby for more information.