Arts Alive event to showcase student talent and support education programs

× Expand Image courtesy of Shelby County Schools Education Foundation

The Shelby County Schools Education Foundation will host its inaugural “Arts Alive” event on April 23 at The Grande Hall in Columbiana.

The evening will begin with a reception at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m. and student performances at 7 p.m. The event is designed to showcase student talent across fine arts, performing arts and Career and Technical Education programs.

Attendees will enjoy a performance by the Oak Mountain High School Jazz Band, live painting demonstrations and décor created by students. Dinner will be prepared by Shelby County High School alumnus Chef Jonathan Harrison, with desserts and table service provided by students in culinary and hospitality programs.

Proceeds from the event will support the Education Foundation’s efforts to expand funding for classroom grants and student programs.

Tickets are $75 for individuals and $600 for a table of eight. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit shelbyedfoundation.org.