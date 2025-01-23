Asbury UMC offering support for those who have lost spouses

Beginning Feb. 11, Asbury United Methodist Church on Cahaba Valley Road, will be offering its "Healing Hearts" support group for those who have lost a spouse. The group meetings will last for 10 weeks (until April 15) and meet every Tuesday from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. The group will be led by facilitator Sunny Gilliam.

The group is one of several support groups the church hosts, including Anchor Community Respite Ministry, a memory-care program, which meets Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.