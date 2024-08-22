Asbury UMC Offers Support Groups for Grieving Spouses and Families Affected by Substance Abuse

× Expand Photo from Asbury United Methodist Church Asbury United Methodist Church

Asbury United Methodist Church is offering two support groups designed to help those in need navigate through difficult times. Beginning in September, the church will host sessions focused on grief support for those who have lost a spouse, as well as a support group for families affected by substance abuse.

For families and friends grappling with a loved one’s struggle with substance abuse, Asbury is offering a free support and education group. Meeting on Mondays from 6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m., this group is endorsed by the Addiction Prevention Coalition and is open to all sober family members and friends ages 18 and older.

On Sept. 9, the group will welcome special guest John Steakly, an ordained minister with certifications in addiction recovery and mental health.

Starting Sept. 10, Asbury will also offer a new semester of its spousal loss grief support group, “Healing Hearts” led by Community Grief Support Facilitator Sunny Gilliam. This free program is designed to assist those struggling with the loss of a spouse. It meets Tuesdays from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.

“The hardest part is just showing up,” Gilliam said. “But just go, see it, try it, stay. In the long run, it will make a difference in your life.”

Both support groups will be held on Asbury UMC’s campus and are open to the public.

For more information on either of these support groups, please contact Asbury UMC at www.asburybham.org