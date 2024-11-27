Asbury United Methodist Church holding Experience Christmas event Dec. 8

Asbury United Methodist Church will be holding its Experience Christmas event on Sunday, Dec. 8 from 4p.m. to 6 p.m.

The church is offering everyone in the community the best parts of Christmas in one event: a live nativity and Bethlehem marketplace as depicted in Jesus’ time, Santa and Mrs. Claus, cookies and milk, ornament-making station, and carolers. Plus, new this year, Asbury is selling gifts that give back – handmade items from Prodigal Pottery and Anchor Community Respite Ministry.

Attendees can hear the nativity story, experience the sights and sounds of Bethlehem in Jesus’ day, then follow a star to a stable where animals and shepherds watch over Baby Jesus.

Then attendees can go inside Santa’s tent nearby where they can get a free photo with Santa and Mrs. Claus, enjoy complimentary cookies and milk, make ornaments, or purchase dinner from a few great food trucks like Southern Coffee & Waffles, Taqueria, and Eugene’s Hot Chicken.

Inside the building the church have gifts for sale made by many of Asbury’s Mission Partners including Prodigal Pottery, The WellHouse, Church of the Reconciler, and Anchor Community Respite Ministry.