Asbury United Methodist Church opens Labyrinth Prayer Garden

× Expand Photo courtesy of Asbury United Methodist Church Labyrinth Prayer Garden at Asbury United Methodist Church

Asbury United Methodist Church has opened its Labyrinth Prayer Garden, a contemplative space designed to offer rest and solitude for the community. Open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, the garden is a serene environment where visitors are encouraged to reflect, pray and connect with God.

“This garden is for anyone seeking a quiet place to find rest and solitude with God,” said Robyn White, Director of Adult Ministry and Garden Visionary. “We invite people to walk the labyrinth, sit on the garden’s benches, listen to the calming fountain, breathe, and pray. It’s all welcomed here.”

The design of the labyrinth is inspired by the famous 12th-century labyrinth at Chartres Cathedral in France. Asbury’s version is a five-circuit labyrinth, with five winding paths that lead visitors from the outer edges to the center. At its heart lies a 550-pound stone, featuring an inlaid bronze Jerusalem Cross, surrounded by multicolor granite. The cross symbolizes the four Gospels and the four corners of the earth, grounding the space in Christian tradition.

Unlike a maze, a labyrinth does not have dead ends or wrong turns. The single path guides visitors toward the center, offering a peaceful experience free of decision-making, allowing the mind to focus on prayer and reflection. “The journey itself is part of the beauty,” White said. “It is a chance to slow down, to breathe deeply, and to spend time in conversation with God. When you’re ready, you simply retrace your steps back out.”

The creation of the Labyrinth Prayer Garden was a community effort. The garden’s design was conceived by an eight-member team from the church, with Landscape Architect William Johnson bringing the vision to life through his detailed plans. Construction was carried out by Blackjack Construction Company. The garden, first proposed to the congregation on Easter Sunday 2023, was funded by over 150 Asbury families.

Asbury United Methodist Church, located in North Shelby County just 20 minutes from downtown Birmingham, has been a spiritual home since 1986. Serving a congregation of 2,500, the church offers both traditional and modern worship services led by its male and female pastors.

For more information about the Labyrinth Prayer Garden and other programs at Asbury, please visit Asbury United Methodist Church or contact Communications Director Amy Gonzalez at (205) 271-9909.