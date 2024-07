× Expand Photo from Asbury United Methodist Church Asbury United Methodist Church

Asbury United Methodist Church at 6690 Cahaba Valley Road will be hosting the Asbury Summer Fun Camp – Manners Matter from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. from July 16-18.

It is open for second graders through sixth graders. Children will learn about good manners including good phone manners and good dining manners. The cost is $70 per child.

For more information, visit asburybham.org/summer.