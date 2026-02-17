Ashley Mac’s founder to headline Shelby County Chamber February luncheon

× Expand Image courtesy of Ashley Mac's Kitchen

The Shelby County Chamber will welcome Ashley McMakin, founder and owner of Ashley Mac’s Kitchen, as the featured speaker at its February Community Luncheon on Wednesday, Feb. 25, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Pelham Civic Complex, 500 Amphitheater Road.

Before Ashley Mac’s became a well-known name across the region, McMakin was cooking for friends and neighbors out of her kitchen in Bluff Park. Raised by talented Southern cooks, she built a following by preparing meals that helped families celebrate milestones and navigate difficult seasons — from poppyseed chicken and yeast rolls delivered in times of need to strawberry cake served at joyful gatherings.

What began as home-cooked meals shared within the community eventually grew into Ashley Mac’s cafés, offering Southern classics and convenient freezer meals. Today, the business includes five café locations as McMakin and her husband, Andy, continue expanding the brand while staying rooted in its mission of “feeding the moments that matter.”

The luncheon is $25 for Shelby County Chamber investors and $35 for “Future” investors, and includes lunch. Reservations are requested by noon Friday, Feb. 20.

For reservations or more information, contact the Shelby County Chamber at 205-663-4542 or email info@shelbychamber.org.