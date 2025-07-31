August 280 events guide

× Expand 0513 Farmers market The Mt Laurel Farmers Market celebrates its 25th season as a beloved community tradition. This open-air market features locally grown produce, handmade artisan goods, baked treats, flowers and more and will continue through October.

Mt Laurel Farmers Market

Where: Manning Place, Mt Laurel

When: Every Saturday through October, 8 a.m.–noon

Contact: Call 205-408-2717 or visit mtlaurel.com

Details: The Mt Laurel Farmers Market celebrates its 25th season as a beloved community tradition. This open-air market features locally grown produce, handmade artisan goods, baked treats, flowers, and more, all from Shelby and Chilton County vendors. Known for its friendly, pet-friendly atmosphere and small-town charm, the market often includes food trucks, live music, and nearby shops and eateries to round out your visit. Arrive early for the best selection of fresh fruits, vegetables, and Southern staples like pink-eyed peas and heirloom beans. Parking and admission are free.

Eagle Day

Where: Heardmont Park, 5458 Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham

When: Saturday, Aug. 9, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Contact: omeagleday@gmail.com

Details: Kick off the fall sports season with Oak Mountain High School’s annual Eagle Day, a community celebration spotlighting the Eagles football program, cheerleaders, band, and youth teams. Enjoy food trucks, vendor booths, games and activities for kids, and a chance to meet players, coaches, and performers at all levels of the program. The event brings together families, fans, and future Eagles for a fun day at Heardmont Park. Admission is $10. Children 5 and younder are free. Food and merchandise are available for purchase.

Dandelion Medicine

Where: Oak Mountain Interpretive Center, Oak Mountain State Park, 200 Terrace Drive, Pelham

When: Saturday, Aug. 9, 1-3 p.m.

Cost: Free (registration required)

Contact: Email lauren.muncher@dcnr.alabama.gov or call 205-620-2520

Details: Discover the health benefits of the humble dandelion in this beginner-friendly herbal medicine workshop. Learn the history and traditional uses of dandelion, how to identify, harvest, and prepare it for teas, tinctures, and salves, and the science behind its support for digestion, liver health, and more. Take home simple DIY recipes to begin your herbal journey. No prior experience with herbs is needed. Hosted by Oak Mountain State Park.

Abe Partridge in Concert

Where: Song Theater, 105 W. College Street, Columbiana

When: Saturday, Aug. 9, 7:30–9:30 p.m.

Cost: $35 (plus tax and fees)

Contact: Call 205-669-0044 or email info@shelbycountyartscouncil.com

Details: Experience an intimate evening with acclaimed Mobile-based musician, songwriter, visual artist, and podcaster Abe Partridge. Known for his gripping lyrics and raw, powerful performances, Partridge has earned rave reviews for his unique blend of thought-provoking songwriting and emotional delivery. He will perform as a trio in the Song Theater, an intimate listening venue. Tickets include complimentary beer, wine, and soft drinks. Seating is limited. For more about the artist, visit abepartridge.com.

Summer Shindig

Where: Old Baker Farm, 1041 Farmingdale Road, Harpersville

When: Saturday, Aug. 16, 5-9 p.m.

Web: oldbakerfarm.com

Details: Celebrate summer at the annual Summer Shindig, an evening of family-friendly fun just outside Chelsea. Guests can enjoy hayrides to the colorful sunflower patch, a little red train ride, farm animal visits, hay activities, and games. Shop from dozens of local artisan booths, enjoy food from a variety of food trucks, and listen to live music as the sun sets. The evening typically ends with a fireworks display over the fields. Admission is required, with both cash and card accepted (small fee applies). Guests are welcome to take personal photos in the sunflower field.

Hoover Helps Hunger Challenge

Where: Citywide

When: Aug. 23-29

Contacts: Greg and Donna Bishop at hooverhelps@gmail.com

Web: hooverhelps.org

Details: The Hoover Bucs and Spain Park Jags will see which school can raise the most money for the Hoover Helps nonprofit, which works with companies and faith-based organizations to provide food and meet needs for needy children in Hoover. The Hunger Challenge is held each year during the same week that the Spain Park Jags and Hoover Bucs face off in football. Starting Aug. 23, fans can make donations at hooverhelps.org, by texting “hooverhelps” to 56651, donating via Venmo @hooverhelps, or writing a check. A table will also be set up at the football game.

Hiking 101: Beginner Level

Where: Oak Mountain Interpretive Center, Oak Mountain State Park, 200 Terrace Drive, Pelham

When: Saturday, Aug. 23, 10 a.m.

Cost: $5 adult gate fee, $2 child or senior gate fee

Contact: Email lauren.muncher@dcnr.alabama.gov or call 205-620-2520

Details: New to hiking or want to refresh your skills? Learn the basics of hiking safety and preparedness in this beginner-friendly program at Oak Mountain. Topics include what to pack, navigation tips, weather and wildlife awareness, and Leave No Trace principles. Whether you’re planning short scenic strolls or gearing up for future outdoor adventures, this program will help you hike with confidence and care. Hosted by Oak Mountain State Park.

OFFICIAL MEETINGS

August 11 and 25: Hoover City Council, 6 p.m., Hoover City Hall, 100 Municipal Lane

August 5 and 19: Chelsea City Council, 6 p.m., Chelsea City Hall, 11611 Chelsea Road

August 5 and 21: Shelby County Board of Education, 5 p.m., Central Office Auditorium, 410 East College Street, Columbiana

August 11, 8:30 a.m. and August 25, 6 p.m.: Shelby County Commission, Shelby County Administration Building, 200 W. College St., Room 123, Columbiana