August 280 Living: Elections, Back to School and ... FOOTBALL

August brings high stakes and new starts across the 280 corridor — in classrooms, at city hall and under the stadium lights.

This month’s issue features our comprehensive voters guide ahead of major local elections. Hoover faces a heated mayoral race and contested council seats. In Chelsea, voters will select a new mayor and new council members. We’ve gathered candidate profiles, Q&As and comparisons to help you cast an informed vote.

Emily Reed leads our back-to-school coverage with a spotlight on Spain Park High — a school no longer in Hoover High’s shadow, but soaring in its own right. And on the field, Kyle Parmley gets you ready for kickoff with team previews for Spain Park, Oak Mountain, Chelsea and Briarwood Christian.

Later this month, don’t miss Under the Lights — our football preview magazine, free at sponsor locations around town.

From elections to rivalries, August sets the tone. Be informed. Be present. Vote. And we’ll see you under the lights.