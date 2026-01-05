Author Dale Alexander brings financial literacy message to Shelby County high schools

× Expand Shelby County Schools Shelby County Schools logo

Author Dale Alexander, best known for his book “The Talk (about money),” will visit multiple Shelby County high schools in January to share lessons on financial literacy and responsible money management with local students.

Alexander, a longtime personal finance professional and president of Alexander & Company, will meet directly with students to discuss budgeting, saving and making informed financial decisions. His book has received national attention for its practical, easy-to-understand approach to financial topics and will be gifted to Shelby County seniors through a grant funded by the Shelby County Legislative Delegation.

Participating legislators include Sens. April Weaver, Jabo Waggoner, Lance Bell and Dan Roberts, along with Reps. Arnold Mooney, Russell Bedsole, Kenneth Paschal, Leigh Hulsey, Susan DuBose, Jim Carnes and Corley Ellis. The funding allows every Shelby County Schools senior to receive a copy of the book.

Alexander’s visits will include personal stories from his career, key concepts from his book and real-world guidance aimed at helping students build strong financial habits early in life. His company partners with Shelby County Schools to provide supplemental benefits to employees.

Alexander’s January schedule includes:

Chelsea High School: Jan. 7, 9-11 a.m.

Shelby County High School and Vincent High School: Jan. 7, 12:45-1:45 p.m. at the Shelby County Arts Council Building in Columbiana

Oak Mountain High School: Jan. 8, 9:30-10:30 a.m.

Helena High School: Jan. 8, 12:45-1:45 p.m.

Montevallo High School: Jan. 9, 8:45-9:45 a.m.

Calera High School: Jan. 9, 12:30-1:30 p.m.

The series of school visits offers students a hands-on opportunity to engage with a financial expert and gain tools they can use well beyond graduation.