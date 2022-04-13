Author Julia Harwell Segars to speak at Hoover Service Club fundraiser

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover Service Club Julia Harwell Segars, author of "Aunt Sister," is scheduled to speak at the Hoover Service Club Table Inspirations fundraiser at the Hoover Country Club on April 28, 2022.

The Hoover Service Club is hosting a spring fundraiser at the Hoover Country Club on April 28 to support the club’s mission of providing scholarships for Hoover graduates and community outreach projects that assist Hoover families.

The event, called Table Inspirations, will feature creative tablescapes, an online silent auction and lunch with a keynote address by author and Bluff Park native Julia Harwell Segars.

Segars’ book, “Aunt Sister,” is a “collection of sassy and humorous observations from Aunt Sister, a Southern lady who was raised right and overcame it, bless her heart.”

A book signing will follow the luncheon.

Doors open at 10:30 a.m. to allow time for browsing decorated tables before the seated lunch at noon.

The cost is $75, $40 of which is tax-deductible. Reservations can be made online at hooverserviceclub.ejoinme.org//reservations or by calling Deborah Weyandt at 205-222-8189. The deadline to make reservations is April 22.