Avadian Foundation awards $50,000 in grants to Alabama organizations

× Expand By Jon Anderson Avadian Credit Union Avadian Credit Union at the Colonnade has opened a new location along U.S. 280. The new building is seen here in a picture taken in August.

The Avadian Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Avadian Credit Union, recently awarded $50,000 in grants to five organizations across Alabama.

Each organization — Junior Achievement of Alabama, Teach For America Alabama, Literacy Council Central Alabama, Woolley Institute for Spoken-Language Education and Woodlawn United — received $10,000.

The latest round of funding brings the foundation’s total grant giving to nearly $140,000.

The supported organizations align with the foundation’s focus areas of affordable housing, financial education, small business development and education.

Avadian Credit Union is headquartered at 1 Riverchase Parkway S. and operates 280 corridor-area branch locations at 3401 Colonnade Parkway, 420 Old U.S. 280 in Greystone and 15660 U.S. 280 in Chelsea. The credit union serves more than 85,000 members and has assets exceeding $1.4 billion.