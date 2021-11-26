AWC holiday event returns to Veterans Park on Dec. 11

× Expand Photo courtesy of AWC. Santa Claus makes an appearance at the Alabama Wildlife Center craft and bake sale in 2016.

The Alabama Wildlife Center will host its Holiday Celebration and Craft and Bake Sale again this year so people can get some Christmas shopping done while helping a good cause.

The event will take place at Veterans Park on Valleydale Road on Saturday, Dec. 11, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“This event will feature the opportunity to meet AWC education birds of prey, share your holiday wish list with Santa, shop for one-of-a-kind. nature-themed gifts, and simplify holiday entertaining,” AWC Executive Director Doug Adair said. “Money raised will benefit the Alabama Wildlife Center’s critical environmental education and wildlife rehabilitation mission.”

Local artists from throughout Alabama will have handmade crafts and original artwork. At the bake sale, guests can purchase homemade casseroles, baked goods, smoked hams and more, taking some of the work out of holiday entertaining.

“These items are created and donated by friends of the AWC who support our work with all the proceeds from the sales going back to the wildlife center,” Adair said.

The wildlife center will also have its education raptors for guests to see, along with a birds of prey show.

For anyone who would like to donate items for sale to benefit the wildlife center at the event, contact the AWC before the event. Monetary donations are always welcomed, and a wish list of items is available on its website, alabamawildlifecenter.org.