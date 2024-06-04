Alabama Wildlife Center reopens raptor healthcare

× Expand Photo courtesy of AWC Facebook.

Since Nov. 2022, the Alabama Department of Natural Resources (ADNR) had to stop the rehabilitation of raptors due to the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) as a necessary step to protect the health and safety of our avian community.

Since then, the Alabama Wildlife Center has been renovating its clinic to better serve the needs of these magnificent birds of prey to provide the best care and support for their recovery journey.

If you find an injured bird of prey, please note that intake can only be scheduled through appointments on Monday through Sunday from 1-3 p.m.

The AWC is located inside of Oak Mountain State Park.

Call our Wildlife Helpline: (205) 663-7930, extension 1.