ChelseaFest & The Big KaBoom returns June 29 with fireworks, music and family fun

Chelsea’s biggest summer celebration returns June 29 as ChelseaFest & The Big KaBoom takes over Main Street with live music, a kids parade and one of the region’s most anticipated fireworks shows. The 2025 festival will again take place along Chelsea Main Street, with food trucks, family activities and a patriotic ceremony to honor Independence Day.

Headlining the entertainment is crowd favorite Trotline, a five-member Southern rock and country band that has toured the Southeast since the late 1990s. The evening kicks off with the Yankee Doodle Dandy Bicycle Parade at 6 p.m., followed by opening remarks and music leading up to the fireworks show at 9 p.m., synchronized to music broadcast on KOOL 96.9 FM.

In Chelsea’s early years as an incorporated city, a modest neighborhood fireworks display lit the fuse on what would become a cherished summer tradition.

The first “Big KaBoom” lit up the sky in 2015 in the park area of the Chelsea Park subdivision. Fireworks were launched from a ridge near the city’s water tower, with families gathered between Ashworth Drive and Parkmont Way. It was a humble start, but the response was enthusiastic — Chelsea wanted more.

By 2017, city leaders expanded the event into what is now known as ChelseaFest and the Big KaBoom. Originally called Chelsea CityFest, it moved to a larger field behind Chelsea Corners Way, along County Road 47, creating room for thousands to enjoy live music, food trucks, craft vendors, a children’s parade and activities for all ages. With the support of city staff and community volunteers — including planner Gerri Roberts, Council Member Casey Morris and Council Member Tiffany Bittner — the festival quickly became a highlight of the summer calendar.

Wayne Morris, the city’s public information officer, says the city’s fireworks show actually dates back to 2007. “But very few people would remember that year,” he said. “We were just getting started and we tried to get the word out as best we could.”

For several years, he said, the event was always held on July 3 in order for people to still enjoy other celebrations on July 4. But the 2017 reorganization changed that, as Chelsea’s celebration is now held on the Saturday before Independence Day. KOOL 96.9 FM (WXLY-LP) provides a synchronized soundtrack for the fireworks, now launched by Pyro Shows of Alabama behind the Chelsea Fire Station.

ChelseaFest & The Big KaBoom

Where: Chelsea Main Street, Chelsea

When: Saturday, June 29

Schedule:

6 p.m. – Kids Bicycle Parade (Yankee Doodle Dandy theme)

• Participants: All Chelsea children

• Location: Chelsea Corners Way & Chelsea Road

• Notes: Decorate bikes, trikes and wagons to celebrate Independence Day

6:15 p.m. – Opening Ceremony

• Pledge led by Cub Scout Troop 353

• Community prayer

• National Anthem

6:30 p.m. – Announcements and sponsor shoutouts

7 p.m. – Live music: Trotline

• Five-member Southern rock and country band

• Touring the Southeast since 1997

9 p.m. – Fireworks finale

Event Guidelines:

• No personal ATVs, golf carts or Gators

• No smoking or vaping

• Coolers allowed — koozies required

• Tents allowed on perimeter only

• No glass containers

• No foul language

• No grills

• No drones

• All children must be accompanied by an adult

More Info: chelseafest.com