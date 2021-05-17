Battle Republic to host benefit for Kulture City

Battle Republic at The Summit is hosting a Glow in the Dark Silent Disco Battle Republic workout benefiting Kulture City on Friday, May 21.

Other partners for the event include Farm Bowl + Juice Co., Taco Mama at The Summit, Silent Events, and Athleta for the Glow for Inclusion event. All profits will go directly to Kulture City, the nation's leading nonprofit on sensory accessibility and acceptance for those with invisible disabilities.

Tickets include a 30-minute silent disco glow in the dark workout with at The Summit location of Battle Republic, along with after class wellness shots, margaritas and $100 gift card giveaways from Athleta.

Guests can wear neon or glow in the dark clothes and glow in the dark accessories are provided. Check in starts at 7:45pm, class starts at 8:15pm. Donations of any amount will accepted.

Battle Republic is located at 333 Summit Boulevard. To get tickets, visit eventbrite.com/e/glow-for-inclusion-tickets-153575110289.