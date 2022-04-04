Battling for the best barbecue

1 of 14
Todd Eagle & Wayne Morris
Todd Eagle & Wayne Morris
Todd Eagle & Wayne Morris
Todd Eagle & Wayne Morris
Todd Eagle & Wayne Morris
Todd Eagle & Wayne Morris
Todd Eagle & Wayne Morris
Todd Eagle & Wayne Morris
Todd Eagle & Wayne Morris
Todd Eagle & Wayne Morris
Todd Eagle & Wayne Morris
Todd Eagle & Wayne Morris
Todd Eagle & Wayne Morris
Todd Eagle & Wayne Morris
The annual Fire at the Foothills BBQ and Dessert competition was held on April 2 at the Chelsea Community Center. Tents of vendors lined the parking lot on the side and back of the community center, each with teams serving up samples of barbecue, pork and chicken.
Here is a list of the winners and some shots from the event.
- Desert Winner: Rib Life
- Chicken Winner: Rib Life
- People's Choice Winner: Team Spirit
- Pork Ribs Winner: DogPatch "Q"
- Pork Butt Winner: Dixie Pigs & Chicks
- Reserve Grand Champion: 2 Swine Crew
- Grand Champion: Rib Life