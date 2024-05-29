Bid awarded for safety radio towers

× Expand Photo by Leah Ingram Eagle

The Shelby County Commission awarded a bid for the Shelby County Public Safety Radio Towers project to Gulf Services for just over $1.5 million at its May 28 meeting.

This is just part of a $10 million project to increase communication capacity and coverage with the towers for fire, EMS and police departments.

Towers are currently located at Signal Mountain, County Road 11, in Columbiana and Calera. Three of the towers have been constructed with ARPA funds.

A resolution was approved by the commission for the temporary suspension of development in the Harpersville-Vincent zoning area so that revisions to the Official Zoning Map can be created and adopted.

“We are requesting a moratorium on any type of zoning change, large construction building permits and any type of plans to be approved for construction in these areas,” said County Manager Chad Scroggins. “We believe this is the best process and the Shelby County Planning Commission has already passed this resolution.”

Christie Hester from the Department of Development Services said that she and her staff are working on preparing proposed zoning maps and will host open houses for the public to attend so everyone knows what they are voting for on Aug. 27 at Baker’s Baptist Church.

Other items of note during the meeting:

Voters that use the polling center at Faith Presbyterian Church will vote at the Mary Ellen Estes Senior Community Center at Heardmont for the Nov. 5 election. The church is undergoing major renovations that will not be finished before the election.

James Frost has been hired as the county’s Environmental Manager

The Community Development Block Grant committee has selected the initial projects in the county, both focused on sewer and water. A public hearing will be held in late June for local approval before moving forward to federal approval.

Night paving will begin on Valleydale Road next week and will last about six weeks

The bid for the dual turn lanes off U.S. 280 West onto County Road 47 will begin on May 30.

The next meeting of the Shelby County Commission will be June 10.