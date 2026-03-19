BiG Game Night offers fun, fellowship for teens and adults with disabilities

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Ady’s BiG Army will host BiG Game Night on March 27 at Hunter Street Baptist Church.

Designed for the 14-and-older disability community, the evening will feature oversized games, friendly competition and a chance to connect with others in a fun, welcoming setting. Dinner will be provided, and each participant will be paired with a buddy for the event.

Drop-off begins at 6 p.m., and pickup will be at 8 p.m. The event is free, but registration is required and space is limited.