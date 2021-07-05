Big Kaboom a big success

× 1 of 12 Expand Photos by Todd Eagle and Leah Ingram Eagle × 2 of 12 Expand Photos by Todd Eagle and Leah Ingram Eagle × 3 of 12 Expand Photos by Todd Eagle and Leah Ingram Eagle × 4 of 12 Expand Photos by Todd Eagle and Leah Ingram Eagle × 5 of 12 Expand Photos by Todd Eagle and Leah Ingram Eagle × 6 of 12 Expand Photos by Todd Eagle and Leah Ingram Eagle × 7 of 12 Expand Photos by Todd Eagle and Leah Ingram Eagle × 8 of 12 Expand Photos by Todd Eagle and Leah Ingram Eagle × 9 of 12 Expand Photos by Todd Eagle and Leah Ingram Eagle × 10 of 12 Expand Photos by Todd Eagle and Leah Ingram Eagle × 11 of 12 Expand Photos by Todd Eagle and Leah Ingram Eagle × 12 of 12 Expand Photos by Todd Eagle and Leah Ingram Eagle Prev Next

Thousands of people turned out at the Chelsea Cityfest and the Big Kaboom Fireworks on Saturday, July 3 and enjoyed food trucks, live music, family fun and a fireworks show finale.