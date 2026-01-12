Big year for Chelsea: Growth, choices and a city coming into its own

× Expand Melia Riggs Valley Post during construction Valley Post during construction along U.S. 280 at Dunnavant Valley Road. The 6-acre dining and gathering destination opened in November 2025 and now stands as a visible symbol of Chelsea’s rapid growth.

Chelsea enters 2026 at a familiar crossroads — one it has been approaching for nearly three decades — but this time with sharper definition and higher stakes. Once a small dot along U.S. 280 with two gas stations and no traffic lights, Chelsea has become one of Alabama’s fastest-growing cities, pushing upwards of 16,000 residents after incorporating with fewer than 1,000 people in 1996.

Now the question is no longer whether Chelsea will grow, but how — and at what pace?

New Mayor Cody Sumners, who took office after nine years on the City Council, sees the year ahead less as a sprint and more as a shaping moment.

“It will be a challenge, but it’s a challenge that we’re looking forward to,” Sumners said of the city’s trajectory.

The emphasis, he said repeatedly, is balance: growth that brings opportunity without losing what drew people to Chelsea in the first place.

“We want to grow, but we want to do it responsibly and still maintain that small-town charm that so many people like,” Sumners said.

That balance between momentum and identity runs through nearly every major issue Chelsea will navigate in 2026.

Valley Post arrives

The most immediate symbol of Chelsea’s evolution is Valley Post, the 6-acre dining and gathering destination that opened in November 2025 at the corner of U.S. 280 and Dunnavant Valley Road. Featuring four restaurants from the Pihakis Restaurant Group — Rodney Scott’s BBQ, Hero Diner, Little Donkey and Luca & Lucy — the project brought a new kind of energy to the corridor almost overnight.

Sumners said the response has exceeded expectations.

Mayor Cody Sumners

“Everything that I’ve seen and heard, the people really enjoy the restaurants and the atmosphere,” he said. “It’s going to be a good, family-friendly atmosphere for you to take your family to, (or) friends from out of town.”

What stands out, city leaders say, is not just the food but the way the space functions — with a courtyard, outdoor seating and room for informal gathering.

“It’s going to be a huge boost for our community,” Sumners said, calling Valley Post “a draw” not just for Chelsea residents but for visitors from Harpersville, Childersburg, Hoover, Birmingham and beyond.

That outside draw matters. Chelsea has long watched its residents drive west to Hoover or Birmingham to spend their money. Developments like Valley Post flip that pattern.

“We look forward to keeping those dollars local to help our city,” Sumners said.

In 2026, the question becomes whether Valley Post is a one-off success or the new baseline — a signal of the kind of development Chelsea expects going forward.

Chelsea’s next chapter

If Valley Post represents arrival, the projects lining up behind it represent scale.

The biggest is Chelsea Plaza, a $75 million mixed-use development planned on roughly 14 acres across from Walgreens along U.S. 280. The project envisions 70,000 square feet of retail space, restaurants, gathering areas and up to 20 storefronts — a long-discussed attempt to create a town-center-style destination for a city that has largely grown in strips and subdivisions.

With residents anxious to learn what new businesses will locate in the city, Chelsea Plaza has already sparked debate about infrastructure, traffic and timing. Sumners acknowledges those concerns, but views the project through a longer lens.

“This will provide our citizens with more opportunities to ‘shop local’ and keep Chelsea tax dollars in Chelsea,” he said.

That logic underpins another major headline: Target.

In December 2025, the Chelsea City Council approved incentive packages for a new shopping center and a proposed Target store planned near Highway 47 and Chelsea Corners Way. The agreement includes a $15 million sales-tax abatement for Target, structured to last until that amount is reached or 20 years pass.

The broader development involves Franklin Land Associates and GBT Realty, with the city buying land and committing additional payments tied to construction milestones.

Sumners told the council the project could open as early as fall 2027 or early 2028 — beyond the immediate horizon, but very much shaping 2026 decisions.

“It’s going to bring in a lot of additional revenue that we need,” Sumners said. “We need things like Target to provide that additional revenue so that we can make the changes to infrastructure that are needed.”

Traffic, however, remains the pressure point. Residents have voiced concerns about congestion along Highway 47 and U.S. 280. Sumners said the city, county and state are working together on traffic studies and recommendations before it has final approval.

“Any time you have a development of that size, there are going to have to be changes made so the traffic can flow smoothly,” he said.

Chelsea Plaza, a proposed $75 million mixed-use development along U.S. 280, is designed to create a town-center-style destination with retail, restaurants and gathering spaces as Chelsea plans for its next phase of growth.

City governance grows up

Behind the visible projects is a more subtle shift in how Chelsea operates.

Sumners has made clear that his administration is focused on professionalizing city operations as population growth accelerates.

“I’m working with all of our department heads right now,” he said, explaining that each department is completing a thorough analysis along with one-, three-, five- and 10-year plans.

“We’re all going to sit down together and come up with our plan for the city of Chelsea — out to 10 years,” he said.

The first year, he noted, focuses on realistic goals; the later years are more aspirational but will be revisited annually.

That approach reflects Chelsea’s fiscal structure, which is unlike most cities’.

“We do not have property tax in the city of Chelsea,” Sumners said. “Our city budget is primarily sales tax.”

Sales tax is what funds city services, capital maintenance and quality-of-life amenities — from ballfields to roads to public safety.

“A lot of people look at the commercial growth and think that it’s a detriment,” Sumners said. “But at the same time, they want nice ball fields and nice roads.”

Small-town charm, preserved

Even as Chelsea courts major retail and mixed-use projects, Sumners has repeatedly emphasized that growth is not synonymous with big-box blandness.

“One of the things that we’re really passionate about is promoting and supporting our small businesses here in the city,” Sumners said.

The city has hired an event planner and promoter and is looking at ways to highlight local shops and boutiques alongside national brands.

“You’ve got your small boutiques that really cater to a whole different demographic than Target and Walmart,” Sumners said. “(We’re) pointing that out, reminding people, ‘Hey, if you want this, you can get it in Chelsea.’”

The goal, he said, is not choosing between large and small, but making room for both.

“To be a thriving city, we require those larger box retail stores as well as the small businesses,” he said. “I think that we can all work together and be successful in Chelsea.”

That philosophy is rooted in personal history. Sumners moved to Chelsea in 1986, when the city had no traffic lights and little commercial presence.

“I’ve seen it grow,” Sumners said. “You want to keep that small-town mentality, but then, being on the council for the last nine years, I’ve come to learn and understand what it takes for the city to be able to grow and provide the amenities and the services that the citizens want and expect.”

Infrastructure, identity and the year ahead

Chelsea’s population curve clearly tells the story: rapid growth in the early 2000s, steady gains through the 2010s, and another surge around 2020. With that growth comes complexity — and 2026 is poised to be a year when long-term decisions begin to lock into place.

Traffic studies, incentive structures, development phasing and internal planning will all intersect. Some projects, like Valley Post, are already delivering results. Others, like Chelsea Plaza and Target, remain future tense — but require present-day choices.

Sumners does not pretend the path is simple. “If you’re not growing, you’re dying.”