Bikes for Kids Rodeo kicks up dust in Chelsea

The third annual Bikes for Kids (B4K) Rodeo put on a wild show to raise money to buy and build bikes for children in the community on Nov. 1-2.

Founder Charlie Bradford started the non-profit in 2020 with the hope that every child would have a new bike each Christmas and birthday. The rodeo is one of many events Bradford puts on to give children the joy of cycling.

B4K brought in a lively array of vendors, food trucks, bouncy houses and musicians. Visitors snagged a fresh cowboy hat, some smokey BBQ and a ride on the mechanical bull before the rodeo commenced.

Guests watched in awe as cowboys hung onto the backs of bucking horses and bulls. Cheers rose as the cowboys and girls roped calves and jumped onto steers.

Members of the crowd got to test out their cowboy boots with the wild donkey races. Teams of three rode and led a wild donkey around the ring and back, urging the uncooperative animal forward and holding on for dear life. Kids raced off their energy in the calf scramble. The $50 prize was awarded to the boy who snatched the ribbon off of the tail of the calf as it ran from the herd of kids.

Watch the wild donkey race: