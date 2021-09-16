Bikes head to Barber

× Expand Brian J Nelson

MotoAmerica’s famous racing series is coming to Alabama for its MotoAmerica Superbikes at Alabama race at Barber MotorSports Park this weekend, Sept. 17-19.

Families will be able to watch professional racers zoom around the racetrack and other activities including camping, autograph sessions with the racers, kids zones and camping.

Qualifiers for the race will be on Friday and races will take place on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets for three day admission will be $70, $60 for two-day admission and $20 for Friday’s qualifier. Tickets for Saturday and Sunday races will be $50.

Veterans and active military can receive a discount on tickets with a valid ID. Motorcycle parking is free and fans can purchase RV and tent packages to stay overnight.

For more information or to buy tickets, visit motoamerica.com/alabama.