Bikes4Kids Rodeo in Chelsea postponed until November

× Expand Photo courtesy of Bikes4Kids Bikes4Kids

The Bikes4Kids rodeo that was scheduled to be held in Chelsea this weekend has been postponed until Nov. 1-2 because of Hurricane Helene, the group announced on Facebook.

The rodeo raises money to buy and restore bicycles for children. This year's rodeo will the the third annual and is scheduled to be held at 180 Chelsea Corners Way.

This year, the City of Chelsea signed on to be a sponsor of the event, donating $10,000 to the event.

Mayor Tony Picklesimer said the rodeo unpredictability of the hurricane's path played a part in the decision.

"The risk of the hurricane turning five degrees east and we have a monsoon," he said.

On their Facebook page, Bikes4Kids said, "Please understand this was not an easy decision between us all but it will be an even bigger show November 1st and 2nd!"