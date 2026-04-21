Birmingham area 2026 Walk for Autism is April 25 at Inverness Elementary

× Expand Image courtesy of Autism Support of Alabama

The Autism Support of Alabama nonprofit is holding its annual Birmingham area Walk for Autism this Saturday, April 25, at Inverness Elementary School.

The walk is scheduled to take place from 10 a.m. to noon at the school at 5251 Valleydale Road. The purpose of the walk is for families, friends and neighbors to come together to show support for people with autism. The cost is $30 for adults and $20 for children 12 and younger.

All proceeds from the walk will benefit ASA’s programs and services, which provide statewide support, education and advocacy for individuals and families affected by autism. Autism now affects one in every 36 children, up from the previous rate of one in 44, the organization said. In the United States, four out of every 100 boys and one of every 100 girls have autism, the organization said.

“Our walks raise awareness of autism, celebrate the strength of our autism community and generate vital funding to support programs statewide,” said Jenny Morris, executive director of Autism Support of Alabama. “Our focus is on providing practical resources that create lasting impact for individuals, families and communities.”

ASA provides crucial education through conferences, workshops and coffee chats covering a wide range of autism-specific topics, and offers post-secondary scholarships for individuals with a formal autism spectrum disorder diagnosis who are pursuing higher education or job training.

Autism Friendly Alabama, an ASA initiative, works to build inclusive communities by increasing autism awareness and partnering with businesses, organizations and community leaders to create welcoming, accessible environments.

Programs include training resources, sensory-friendly event guidance and certification opportunities. ASA also provides direct family support through connection groups, care binders and autism sensory kits for first responders. Additional programs include family grants of up to $250 for autism-related expenses and Camp Frog Family Camp at Camp ASCCA on Lake Martin, where families can connect, relax and enjoy adaptive activities together.

For more information about ASA, visit autism-alabama.org, call 1-877-4AUTISM or email info@autism-alabama.org.