Birmingham native participates in an anti-submarine warfare exercise aboard USS Benfold

PHILIPPINE SEA--  Sonar Technician (Surface) 2nd Class Heath Hudson, from Birmingham, monitors frequencies during an anti-submarine warfare exercise aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) during Pacific Griffin 2021. Pacific Griffin is considered the most complex and warfare-centric bilateral engagement between both navies and represents a continued investment in the strengthening of the solid partnership between the U.S. and Republic of Singapore. 

--Submitted by Megan Brown, Navy Office of Community Outreach