Birmingham Nature Fest canceled as Alabama Wildlife Center raises funds for HVAC repairs

The Alabama Wildlife Center has canceled its 2025 Birmingham Nature Fest, which was set for July 10-13 at Oak Mountain State Park, due to the failure of a major HVAC unit that serves its public and educational spaces. Without climate control, the center cannot safely host visitors, staff or wildlife indoors during Alabama’s hottest months.

The failed system affects key areas of the facility, including the reptile room, intake desk, education room and bird feeding observatory. Replacing the unit is expected to cost $30,000.

To help cover the cost, AWC has launched a fundraising campaign aiming to raise $15,000 by Aug. 31. Donations will help ensure the center remains a comfortable, safe and functional space for wildlife care, educational programs and visitors.

For more information or to contribute, visit alabamawildlifecenter.org.