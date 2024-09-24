Birmingham Water Works announces improvements to 100-year-old Lake Purdy Dam

× Expand Photo courtesy of Birmingham Water Works Lake Purdy Dam

The Birmingham Water Works will upgrade the 100-year-old Lake Purdy Dam beginning in the next week, the group announced Tuesday.

The project will focus on stabilizing and strengthening the dam’s foundation, repairing leaks, and enhancing its capacity to handle increased water flow, particularly during extreme weather events

Key updates include:

• Strengthening the dam to manage weather extremes and pressure.

• Sealing cracks in the foundation to stop leaks.

• Increasing spillway capacity to better handle higher water volumes.

• Repairing the valve house and replacing outdated valves for safer water control.

These upgrades will improve the dam’s long-term stability and functionality, extending its lifespan and enhancing its ability to meet the water needs of Birmingham and nearby areas, the board said.

“We are committed to ensuring the safety and efficiency of Lake Purdy Dam. These improvements are part of our continued investment in infrastructure to benefit the community, ensuring we provide safe, clean water responsibly,” said Darryl Jones, General Manager of Birmingham Water Works.

Construction is expected to be completed by March 2028. The water works said it will work with local and federal agencies to ensure all safety standards are met, with minimal disruptions to water service during the project.