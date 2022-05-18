Bittner said goal for city school system is ‘to move forward and make it better’

At the end of the May 17 Chelsea City Council meeting, council member Tiffany Bittner shared her thoughts on the July 12 special election that will determine if the city will form its own school system.

Responding to comments made earlier during the meeting, Bittner said people should not make a decision on whether their friend or neighbor is voting, but instead, find out the facts and look at the numbers. She also mentioned upcoming community forums that will be hosted by Mayor Tony Picklesimer where residents can hear information ahead of the July vote.

“The one cent sales tax isn't being taken away from the schools,” Bittner said. “It will be included in what the plan is to better provide for the schools in the future. That's the whole goal… to take what the Shelby County Board Of Education has provided for our students and move forward and make it better.”

She said the goal isn’t to take any services away, including AP classes, career tech and special needs classes, but is simply an effort to build on what is already in place and make it better.

Bittner noted the Nick Grants have provided well over $1 million dollars to Chelsea schools for resources within the classroom.

“If that's not proof enough the council has a heart for schools, not just for facilities, but also within the classrooms,” she said. “A lot of people were against us providing the once cent sales tax a few years ago, but I think the proof is in the pudding. If you look at how successful that program has been, I think it's undeniable.”

The only items of business during the meeting were approval of annexation requests for Grady and Marsha Parsons for property located at 1786 Highway 32, Columbiana (consisting of 6.8 acres and 2.52 acres) and for Nicholas and Andrea Bailey for property located at 281 Twelve Oaks Circle (consisting of 8.3 acres).

The council also approved for the city’s bills to be paid.

During the community forum, Emily Sims reported that registration for the library’s summer reading program opens online on Monday, May 25 and has something for all ages. Also this summer, there will be weekly movies on Tuesday’s and shows on Wednesday’s. Both will take place at the Chelsea Community Center and information is available on the library’s website. An introduction to theater for teens will begin for teens soon, along with a Dungeons and Dragons club.

Jane Ann Mueller, programs director from the Chelsea Community Center, said the Splash Pad at Melrose Park is open and already seeing record numbers.

Season passes, family passes and punch cards are available for purchase on the community center’s website. The splash pad is open Monday-Saturday 9-6; and Sunday 1-6pm. Admission is $2 per day for those age two and older and admission is good for the entire day.

The Chelsea Community Center also recently won the Best of the Best for Recreation Centers in Shelby County for the sixth year in a row.

The Chelsea Citizen Observer Patrol (COP) has recently brought on four new members and Director Carols Sanders said they are currently looking for more members. More information can be found at chelseacop.com.

