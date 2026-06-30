Blind chocolate taste test challenges sweet tooth at Mt Laurel Library

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Chocolate lovers can see how well they know their favorite treats during a blind chocolate taste test at the Mt Laurel Library on Thursday, July 9.

The program will take place from 7-7:45 p.m. in the Ann Price Activity Room and is open to adults ages 18 and older.

Participants will sample a variety of chocolates while blindfolded and attempt to identify well-known brands, including comparing classics such as Hershey's with premium chocolate makers like Tony's Chocolonely.

Registration is required to participate.

Because food will be served, library staff note that food packaging will be available for anyone wishing to review ingredient and allergen information. Individuals with food allergies are responsible for monitoring the foods they consume, and some participants may be asked to sign an allergy waiver before taking part.

To register, visit northshelby.librarycalendar.com/event/mt-laurel-chocolate-taste-test-20243.