BOSS and American Eagle open new stores at The Summit

× Expand Jesse Rohr Photo courtesy of Bayer Properties the summit holiday experience The holiday 2020 experience for The Summit Birmingham will feature a festive and interactive holiday experience called POSE, along with a socially-distant Santa.

The Summit said Monday that two new stores have opened at the shopping center.

BOSS, an upscale clothing store, and American Eagle, which offers casual clothing, opened this past weekend.

BOSS is located between Bath & Body Works and Warby Parker. American Eagle is located next to Aerie/Offline, near Chuy’s.

The Summit also released the hours for the stores on Black Frida, with some stores opening as early as 6 a.m.

A full list can be found here. There will also be special promotions for shops at the center. Those can be found here.