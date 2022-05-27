Bringing ballet to Mt Laurel

× Expand Photo by Leah Ingram Eagle. Mt Laurel Ballet held a ribbon cutting for the new location in the town of Mt Laurel on April 30. Pictured from left: Katie Spitzer, Katherine McDorman, Stephanie Rangel, Katie Kimbrough and Kristen Hunsucker.

Stephanie Rangel opened the doors to her new dance studio, Mt Laurel Ballet, on April 30.

After Rangel and her family moved to Mt Laurel, she soon realized there wasn’t a ballet program in the area, so she decided to open her own.

“I saw an opportunity to have a good, quality neighborhood ballet studio, a good place to have excellent level training,” she said.

After looking at several options, she decided on the spot located next to the Coosa Riverkeeper office and performed major renovations to create the space she wanted. One unique aspect of the studio is that it features a sprung floor. Sitting about a foot off the ground, it is a professional-level ballet floor that provides a more supportive platform for dancers and offers better protection from injuries.

Rangel began her training in Jacksonville at a young age and joined Jacksonville Ballet Theater when she was 15.

At 19, Rangel began teaching ballet, jazz and contemporary dance to students of all ages while she attended Samford University. She began her professional career by joining the Birmingham Ballet Repertory Company, followed by Arova Contemporary Ballet in 2012.

After marrying her husband David in 2016, the couple moved to Panama where she taught ballet for Crossroads Bible Church and the Metropolitan School of Panama.

“I got into teaching as a ministry and was working in some of the poorest areas of Panama,” Rangel said. “I also taught at a private English school. It was during that time I realized I really loved teaching. I love working with children and creating opportunities for them so they can pursue their dream and passion.”

Rangel said she has a passion for creating opportunities for student and pre-professional dancers while enriching the local dance community. The studio will have a Christian-based environment that will be safe, loving and kind. She believes everyone is made in the image of God, and that creates the foundation for her teaching method.

“Our passion is creating an encouraging environment and making sure our dancers feel beautiful, are respected and are encouraged to have that foundation to pursue dance in whatever way they want,” Rangel said. “If they want to be a professional dancer, we will have a performance company to provide a foundation of training to go into a more professional environment.”

Currently the artistic director and a founder of the “Magic City Nutcracker,” Rangel also serves as president for Magic City Performing Arts. The 1,000-square-foot studio will also feature a costume shop dedicated to creating costumes for Magic City Performing Arts productions.

Mt Laurel Ballet

► 102 A Croft St., Birmingham (Mt Laurel)

► 205-946-7331

Members of the artistic staff at Mt Laurel Ballet are either former professional ballet dancers or are actively dancing with dance companies. Rangel said they will provide a foundation for dancers who want to enjoy the art form. Teachers include Jamie Kilgore Foust, Kristen Hunsucker, Lenox Jones, Emma Kelley, Katie Kimbrough, Kathryn Gebler Spitzer and Ashley Taylor.

Class options will include ballet, pointe, tap, jazz, hip-hop, flamenco, lyrical, contemporary, mommy and me, and more. Fitness classes for adults will also be on the daytime schedule and include pilates, yoga and ballet-based exercise.

Classes at Mt Laurel Ballet will begin after Labor Day, but a summer camp (The Family Madrigal) will take place for ages 3-11. Audition prep will also be available to help dancers who are interested in auditioning for the Mt Laurel Ballet Performance Company.

Rangel said the response so far has been overwhelmingly wonderful. Registration is open, and she encourages people to sign up because spots will fill up quickly. For more information, visit mtlaurelballet.com.