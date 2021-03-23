Bulk trash pickup in Chelsea set for March 27

× Expand Photo by Roy Williams. Trash pickup Hoover city resident will be getting new garbage cans like this in the fall.

Whether you're spring cleaning or just have items you'd like to get rid of, the city of Chelsea will host one of three bulk trash days scheduled for 2021 on Saturday, March 27.

Items should be placed no further than 4 ft. from the curb, away from overhead obstacles by 6 a.m. on Saturday.

Accepted items include grills (gas or propane tank removed), push lawnmowers (not riding; gas tank removed), paint cans (see special handling instructions below), furniture, mattresses, wood, general debris, stoves, vacuum cleaners, auto interior parts, picnic tables, dismantled swing sets, bicycles, bagged leaves or grass.

No item may weigh over 700 pounds or be over 6 ft. long. A per pickup limit of 5.5 cubic yard per household will be collected on the Bulk Day Trash Pick-up Day. Example pile dimension size is approximately 5 feet high x 5 feet deep x 6 feet wide).

Items not accepted include: refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, hot water heaters, tires, oil, batteries, engine blocks, window AC units, riding lawnmowers, bug spray, paint cans with liquid paint, televisions, or computers. Debris including trees and limbs from Commercial Tree Cutting Operations will also not be accepted.

Special handling for paint cans

Paint cans must be set aside from other heavy items for inspection

Tops of cans must be removed (tops can be set next to cans)

Paint must be hardened or dry

Paint cans with liquid paint or not must be filled with cat litter

For more information, visit cityofchelsea.com/257/Bulk-Trash-Pickup.