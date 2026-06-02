Bump N’ Grind mountain bike race returns to Oak Mountain State Park

The Birmingham Urban Mountain Pedalers (BUMP) will host the 32nd annual Bump N’ Grind mountain bike race June 12-14 at Oak Mountain State Park, 200 Terrace Drive in Pelham.

The three-day event is one of Alabama’s largest mountain biking weekends and serves as a primary fundraiser for BUMP, the organization that builds and maintains trails at Oak Mountain State Park and other trail systems in the Birmingham area.

This year’s event introduces a multi-stage enduro race format alongside the return of short-track cross-country racing and a redesigned cross-country course.

Activities begin Friday, June 12, with course pre-rides, shuttle rides, packet pickup and a pump track race at the park’s skills area near the BMX course.

The enduro competition will take place Saturday morning, followed by short-track races Saturday afternoon. Traditional cross-country races will conclude the weekend on Sunday.

More than a dozen age-group and skill-level categories will be offered for men and women. USA Cycling licenses are required, though one-day licenses are available for purchase during registration.

Registration closes June 10, and organizers said there will be no on-site registration. Entry fees range from approximately $55-$100, depending on race category and registration timing. A separate Oak Mountain State Park admission fee also applies.

For more information or to register, visit bumpngrindraces.com/bump-n-grind-race.