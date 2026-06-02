Bump N’ Grind mountain bike race returns to Oak Mountain State Park

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The Birmingham Urban Mountain Pedalers (BUMP) will host the 32nd annual Bump N’ Grind mountain bike race June 12-14 at Oak Mountain State Park, 200 Terrace Drive in Pelham.

The three-day event is one of Alabama’s largest mountain biking weekends and serves as a primary fundraiser for BUMP, the organization that builds and maintains trails at Oak Mountain State Park and other trail systems in the Birmingham area.

This year’s event introduces a multi-stage enduro race format alongside the return of short-track cross-country racing and a redesigned cross-country course.

Activities begin Friday, June 12, with course pre-rides, shuttle rides, packet pickup and a pump track race at the park’s skills area near the BMX course.

The enduro competition will take place Saturday morning, followed by short-track races Saturday afternoon. Traditional cross-country races will conclude the weekend on Sunday.

More than a dozen age-group and skill-level categories will be offered for men and women. USA Cycling licenses are required, though one-day licenses are available for purchase during registration.

Registration closes June 10, and organizers said there will be no on-site registration. Entry fees range from approximately $55-$100, depending on race category and registration timing. A separate Oak Mountain State Park admission fee also applies.

For more information or to register, visit bumpngrindraces.com/bump-n-grind-race.