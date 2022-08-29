Business Happenings - September 2022

Now Open

Sono Bello is now open at The Summit. The company offers laser liposuction and body contouring. Open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

659-599-7426

Jersey Mike’s Subs opened a new location in the Cahaba Market strip center at 5413 U.S. 280 on Aug. 10. The franchise owners are Kimberly and Angelo Crowell. The restaurant is open daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

205-545-5199

Sharp Wellness is excited to announce the opening of its second location in Birmingham at 3109 Blue Lake Drive, Suite 205. Sharp Wellness is a holistic counseling practice focusing on the mind, body and soul to help clients live their best life.

205-383-6650

Dollar General is now open at 81 Shelby County 36 in Chelsea. The addition of the Chelsea store opens the opportunity for schools, nonprofit organizations and libraries within a 15-mile radius of the store to apply for Dollar General Literacy Foundation grants. The store, open daily 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., is expected to employ approximately six to 10 people. 205- 678-8455

Coming Soon

In addition to senior care services, Proveer at Grande View will provide vibrant and modern living amenities and benefits such as spacious pet-friendly floor plans, daily nutritious meals and a full activities calendar. 205-307-5500

A Papa John’s location will be coming to Chelsea. Located in the former Southern Vape space in Benson Plaza. Owner Ray Lineberry said the location is in the architectural stage at the moment, and they have a target opening date of the end of December.

News and Accomplishments

Capstone Building Corp. has completed construction of the Anthem Apartments and Cottages in Huntsville. The development has 14 apartment buildings with 312 units and 48 garages, and 94 single-family cottages with stand-alone garages, a clubhouse, pavilion, two saltwater pools, firepit terraces, a dog park, playground, herb garden and manicured lawn games area. 205-803-5226

Relocations and Renovations

Aligned Tek, a company that offers information technology service and support, voice and internet communication services, web design and digital marketing, has relocated from leased space at the 22 Inverness Building and additional space in downtown Birmingham to a 7,800-square-foot building the company bought and renovated at 2000 Resource Drive in Meadow Brook Corporate Park. Two affiliated companies, Lyons HR and Aligned Insurance, also are joining Aligned Tek in the Meadow Brook building. 877-407-7888

New Ownership

Agency Owner Lamar Adcock, who has been an agent in Greystone for 15 years, shared that Farmers acquired MetLife Property and Casualty at the end of 2021 and his office has now transitioned to Farmers in the same location at Greystone Park. 205-995-7872

Centennial, a real estate investment firm with a national portfolio of retail and mixed-use destinations as well as a full-service advisory services platform, has acquired the operating platform of Bayer Properties, a best-in-class open-air real estate company headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. Bayer’s management portfolio includes nearly 8 million square feet of open-air fashion, power and neighborhood centers as well as mixed-use destinations with many of the most coveted tenants in the nation, making it an attractive purchase for Centennial. These properties include The Pizitz and The Summit in Birmingham. The combined organization will take the Centennial name and the headquarters will remain in Dallas. Bayer’s Birmingham headquarters will remain operational and will become a regional office for Centennial. Bayer’s president, Jami Wadkins, will join Centennial as Chief Operating Officer immediately upon acquisition.

Personnel Moves

Tippi Toes Dance of Birmingham is pleased to announce that Madeline Parrish has joined them as their new Director of Programs. She leads teaching and classroom excellence by example as well as leading, hiring and training the teaching staff. 205-547-0647

Neci Adams, Trinity Hollis, Lyndsi Hughes, Erin Howell, Kasey Owens, Kimberly Morrison and Shane Brown have joined EXIT Royal Realty at The Narrows. 205-848-2228

Anniversaries

Making bridal dreams come true since 2006, Bella Couture is celebrating its 16-year anniversary. According to their website, Bella Couture strives to give brides the best experience possible on their bridal journey and their well trained staff will go above and beyond to bring each bride’s unique bridal vision to life. 205-995-3444

Woodhouse, a spa at The Summit, is celebrating its three-year anniversary this month. Woodhouse offers a variety of treatments including facials, massages, body treatments, manicures, pedicures, waxing and more. 205-905-7676

The husband-wife team of David Ray and Colanda Vu are celebrating the third anniversary of their practice Valley Ridge Family Dentistry. 205-739-2175