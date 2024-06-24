Cahaba Valley Learning Center closing permanently

× Expand Photo courtesy of Google.

In a letter sent out to parents last week, Cahaba Valley Learning Center announced that as of Friday, July 12, it will be permanently closing.

The daycare and preschool has been in business for the past 15 years.

Reasons cited for closing were "rising costs of operation combined with the impact of inflation and difficulty recruiting qualified staff to sustain the services at the level of quality they desire in an early childhood program."

The letter from Stephanie Moore expressed gratitude to parents who have entrusted their children in their care over the years.

"We understand that this news may come as a surprise, and we apologize for any inconvenience this may cause," the letter read. "We are committed to supporting you during this transition and will provide information on alternative childcare options to find a suitable solution for your child."

A list of other area full day childcare programs included:

AIM Academy, Chelsea

Ardent, Greystone

Big Blue Marble, Inverness

Guidepost Montessori

Kiddie Academy

Kids Unlimited Learning Center

Primrose School of Meadobrook

Ready, Set, Grow

Mother's Day Out programs: