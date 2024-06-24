Cahaba Valley Learning Center closing permanently

Photo courtesy of Google.
In a letter sent out to parents last week, Cahaba Valley Learning Center announced that as of Friday, July 12, it will be permanently closing.
The daycare and preschool has been in business for the past 15 years.
Reasons cited for closing were "rising costs of operation combined with the impact of inflation and difficulty recruiting qualified staff to sustain the services at the level of quality they desire in an early childhood program."
The letter from Stephanie Moore expressed gratitude to parents who have entrusted their children in their care over the years.
"We understand that this news may come as a surprise, and we apologize for any inconvenience this may cause," the letter read. "We are committed to supporting you during this transition and will provide information on alternative childcare options to find a suitable solution for your child."
A list of other area full day childcare programs included:
- AIM Academy, Chelsea
- Ardent, Greystone
- Big Blue Marble, Inverness
- Guidepost Montessori
- Kiddie Academy
- Kids Unlimited Learning Center
- Primrose School of Meadobrook
- Ready, Set, Grow
Mother's Day Out programs:
- CASA, Asbury United Methodist
- Double Oak Community Child Development
- Little Lambs MDO at Liberty Baptist
- Shining Stars Preschool at Morningstar
- This Little Light at The Church at CW
- Tiny Blessings at North Shelby Baptist