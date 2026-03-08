Cake decorating class offers Mardi Gras or St. Patrick’s Day theme at Cat-n-Bird Winery

× Expand Photo courtesy of Louise's Cakes & Supply

Cat-n-Bird Winery will host a Mardi Gras vs. St. Patrick’s Day cake decorating class on Tuesday, March 10, at 6:15 p.m.

Participants can choose their preferred theme and decorate a 5-inch cake with step-by-step instruction from Mary of Louise’s Cakes & Supply. Each guest will also receive a cookie cutter to keep and a glass of wine or a mocktail to enjoy during the class.

The class costs $65 per person, and space is limited.

If the class does not meet the minimum enrollment requirement, it will be moved to Louise’s Cakes & Supply. Registered participants will be notified at least two days in advance if the location changes.

To register, visit louises-cakes.com/classes.