Camp in style, comfort at new Oak Mountain glamping site

× Expand Photos courtesy of Timberline Glamping Co. Glamping tents at Oak Mountain State Park in Pelham Glamping tents at Oak Mountain State Park in Pelham opened fully for booking April 1, offering amenities including air conditioning, beds, a mini fridge, and a fire pit as part of a partnership with Timberline Glamping. The tents, located on Loop B of the campground, come in two configurations and are part of a statewide expansion that now includes glamping sites at six Alabama state parks.

Anyone looking to enjoy nature without leaving the comforts of home behind can now stay in glamping tents at Oak Mountain State Park in Pelham.

Short for glamorous camping, glamping has grown in popularity the past few years, and those involved with the parks are excited to add this option, said Chris Blankenship, Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources commissioner.

“We’ve seen how much our visitors have embraced it,” Blankenship said. “Being able to offer glamping at Oak Mountain allows more people to stay, play and explore everything the park has to offer.”

The glamping campsites at Oak Mountain will include amenities like a fire pit, hammocks, air conditioning, beds, picnic tables, a coffee maker, lamps, a ceiling fan, a mini fridge, rugs and electricity. They offer two types of tent options: one with a king bed and two bunk beds and the other with two queen beds. There is also a bathhouse a few steps away from the site.

Expand Photos courtesy of Timberline Glamping Co. Glamping tents at Oak Mountain State Park in Pelham Glamping tents at Oak Mountain State Park in Pelham opened fully for booking April 1, offering amenities including air conditioning, beds, a mini fridge, and a fire pit as part of a partnership with Timberline Glamping. The tents, located on Loop B of the campground, come in two configurations and are part of a statewide expansion that now includes glamping sites at six Alabama state parks. Expand Photos courtesy of Timberline Glamping Co. Glamping tents at Oak Mountain State Park in Pelham Glamping tents at Oak Mountain State Park in Pelham opened fully for booking April 1, offering amenities including air conditioning, beds, a mini fridge, and a fire pit as part of a partnership with Timberline Glamping. The tents, located on Loop B of the campground, come in two configurations and are part of a statewide expansion that now includes glamping sites at six Alabama state parks. Expand Photos courtesy of Timberline Glamping Co. Glamping tents at Oak Mountain State Park in Pelham Glamping tents at Oak Mountain State Park in Pelham opened fully for booking April 1, offering amenities including air conditioning, beds, a mini fridge, and a fire pit as part of a partnership with Timberline Glamping. The tents, located on Loop B of the campground, come in two configurations and are part of a statewide expansion that now includes glamping sites at six Alabama state parks.

These tents are ideal for anyone looking to appreciate the outdoors while also having a cozy retreat. Oak Mountain has six of these new glamping sites, helping to bring a level of comfort and accessibility to the outdoor experience, without losing the beauty that makes the park special, said Sarah Johnson, who operates the Timberline Glamping franchise at Oak Mountain State Park with her husband, Jeff.

“We’ve thoughtfully designed each glamping tent so families, couples and groups can disconnect from the noise of everyday life and reconnect with nature — and with each other,” Johnson said. “We’re proud to expand our footprint here and create memorable stays that inspire guests to return again and again.”

After a soft opening in March, all six of the tents opened at Oak Mountain for booking as of April 1. They are located on Loop B of the campground in the park, and they allow pets for an extra fee.

From the outdoor activities at the park to the comforts of the glamping sites, their goal is for guests to enjoy their stay and want to keep coming back, said Matthew Capps, director of Alabama State Parks.

“There’s no doubt that the glamping tents accomplish that goal,” Capps said. “People truly enjoy the glamping tents, and we’re pleased that we can expand this offering at Oak Mountain.”

Since partnering with Timberline Glamping in 2023, the glamping sites are now available at six state parks across Alabama including Wind Creek, Lake Guntersville, Chewacla, Monte Sano and Cheaha. The first Timberline location was at Amicalola Falls State Park in Georgia in 2022.

Oak Mountain State Park is at 200 Terrace Drive in Pelham. For more information about the glamping sites, visit birmingham.tlglamping.com.